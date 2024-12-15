Christian Pulisic reportedly nearing new deal with AC Milan as Italian giants look to reward USMNT star

Getty ImagesRyan TolmichChristian Pulisic reportedly nearing new deal with AC Milan as Italian giants look to reward USMNT starUSAC. PulisicAC MilanSerie AAC Milan vs GenoaGenoaAC Milan is reportedly working on a new deal for Pulisic as the U.S. men's national team star continues to shine in Serie AArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMilan reportedly working on new Pulisic dealUSMNT star has five goals and four assists in Serie ACurrently out until 2025 with injuryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱