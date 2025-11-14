Getty Images Sport
Christian Pulisic gets captain's armband and scores for AC Milan as Max Allegri tests USMNT star's condition after injury recovery in surprising defeat to Serie B team
Pulisic ideal road to recovery
Pulisic delivered a strong performance in Milan’s friendly against Entella, scoring a goal despite the team’s 3-2 defeat. The match featured Pulisic, Ardon Jashari, Pervis Estupinan, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Youssouf Fofana, and was arranged specifically to help players returning from injury regain match sharpness. Massimiliano Allegri gave Pulisic the captain’s armband for the day, highlighting his influence and leadership within the squad. The American winger had recently recovered from a hamstring injury suffered during the USMNT’s friendly against Australia. After two weeks of training, he made his competitive return as a substitute in Milan’s 2-2 draw against Parma. Milan had reached an agreement with the USMNT and coach Mauricio Pochettino to keep him out of international duty, allowing him to focus fully on his recovery.
Milan lose to Entella
Milan took an early lead through Pulisic, but Entella quickly equalised after a mistake by Fofana. The first half ended 1-1 with chances for both sides. After the break, Milan regained the lead when Futuro talents Chaka Traore and Emanuele Borsani combined for a well-crafted goal. However, another defensive error, this time from Jashari, allowed Entella to draw level again. In the closing minutes, Entella punished Milan’s loose defending to score the winner, completing the comeback and handing the Serie A title contenders a 3-2 defeat in the friendly.
Pulisic thriving at AC Milan
Pulisic has grown into one of Serie A’s most impactful attackers, scoring 38 goals in 108 appearances since joining Milan from Chelsea. Under Allegri’s 3-5-2 system, he operates as a supporting striker alongside Santiago Gimenez, a role that highlights his versatility and sharp understanding of the game. His ability to link midfield and attack, find pockets of space, and initiate counterattacks makes Milan’s structure far more effective.
Pulisic’s game intelligence stands out - his goal against Udinese underlined his awareness of space, while his assist to Alexis Saelemaekers showcased his dribbling quality as he glided past a defender before setting up the Belgian. Beyond his individual moments, Pulisic consistently helps break down compact defensive blocks and finds teammates between the lines, making him vital to Milan’s attacking rhythm.
Defensively, he contributes with the same commitment. He frequently tracks back, helping the midfield and full backs maintain structure during transitions. This blend of creativity, discipline and tactical awareness has made him indispensable to Allegri’s system. In many ways, he acts as the glue between midfield and attack, giving Milan both intelligence and energy in their forward play.
Milan legend and former midfielder Marcel Desailly believes that if Pulisic can remain injury free, he has the potential to become a key leader at the club. Desailly said: “I was very happy to see him come to Milan. Last year, he had a decent season, on and off. Unfortunately, he gets injured and lacks the consistency you expect from the leader of your attacking play. But he has talent—amazing talent. He is one of those players you expect to drive the team’s offensive animation.”
Milan using the international break to prepare for Inter
Milan will use the international break to help key players like Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Gimenez recover full fitness. Allegri will also benefit from having his strongest squad available, allowing him to make important tactical adjustments. With players returning and preparations improving, Milan will push for all three points when they face Inter after the break.
