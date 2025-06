This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino believes AC Milan star has reached 'iconic' level. The Argentine coach has made a bold comparison between Pulisic and Messi, suggesting the AC Milan star should embrace a similarly iconic role. Pochettino highlights Pulisic's growing stature after impressive AC Milan season.

USMNT coach emphasizes importance of having recognizable star for program growth

Argentinian manager's comments reflect high expectations ahead of 2026 World Cup