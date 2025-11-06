Christian Pulisic contract extension in ‘stand-by phase’ at AC Milan - with USMNT star having no meetings planned amid renewed transfer talk

While Milan will keep pushing to get a deal done, Pulisic has been advised to leave them hanging. USMNT legend Brad Friedel is of the opinion that the 27-year-old should be open to interest from afar - particularly if clubs competing on the grandest of continental stages come calling.

The former goalkeeper told GOAL when asked about Pulisic’s future: “It’s a huge club that is underperforming. I know he did well last season, but they finished eighth. If AC Milan are finishing in eighth, that means people are losing their jobs - which did happen last year.

“If I was advising him, I would be looking at teams in Europe and seeing what’s happening at AC Milan, for sure. I would make sure, especially in World Cup year, that my client is playing. He is playing, so that’s the best thing. But I think I would have an eye open somewhere else.”

Pulisic saw a return to the Premier League speculated on during the summer of 2025, with English title holders Liverpool briefly being linked with a move before exploring other options. It appears unlikely that a change of scenery will be sought in the next winter window, but 2026 - on the back of a home World Cup with the USMNT - could see Pulisic register on recruitment radars across Europe.