This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Christian Eriksen issues telling verdict on Thomas Frank's possible Tottenham move as outgoing Man Utd star addresses potential Spurs return C. Eriksen T. Frank Transfers Manchester United Tottenham Brentford Premier League Christian Eriksen has backed Brentford boss Thomas Frank to be a success at Tottenham, while addressing speculation he may be returning to Spurs. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Frank linked with Tottenham switch

Eriksen gives verdict on move

Addresses Spurs return speculation Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask