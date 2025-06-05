This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'Start showing our teeth' – Chris Richards urges USMNT to raise intensity to lift 2025 Gold Cup CONCACAF Gold Cup C. Richards USA The FA Cup winning defender believes that the USMNT knows what they’re lacking and that is competitiveness as their primary shortcoming Richards pinpoints competitive mentality as team's biggest weakness

USMNT defender calls for intensity improvement in both training and matches

Crystal Palace star emphasizes urgency with World Cup on home soil approaching Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Friendlies USA TUR Match preview