Gerardo Espinoza's team defeated Puebla 1-0 in Matchday 16 of the Clausura 2025

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Érick Gutiérrez scored the winning goal

Chivas sit in 10th place and will look to secure a spot

Javier Hernández came on in the 63rd minute Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱