Despite a 2-1 loss, UNAM secured a spot in the Play-In thanks to the draw between Chivas and Atlas

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below They’ll face FC Juárez in their first match

Must win to earn a shot at playing the loser of the 7-8 seeds

Pumas finished the Clausura in 10th place with 21 points Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱