This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Chelsea learn two potential FIFA Club World Cup opponents after Leon's appeal to be reinstated rejected by CAS Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup Leon Los Angeles FC CF America Major League Soccer Chelsea will face either LAFC or Club America as the last team in their FIFA Club World Cup group after Club Leon remained removed on appeal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below CAS rejected appeal from Leon, Pachuca & Deportiva Alajuelense

FIFA had disqualified them for breach of multi-ownership rules

Playoff will decide who will take vacant place Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask