Chelsea receive Estevao and Liam Delap boost as Enzo Maresca offers update ahead of Aston Villa clash

And ahead of what is likely to be a mouth-watering encounter between the two sides, Chelsea head coach Maresca has revealed he will be able to call upon the services of both Estevao and Delap when Villa make the trip to SW6.

"Estevao is back and he is available for Saturday," Maresca told a pre-match press conference on Christmas Eve. "Estevao and also Liam Delap. They are both back. We didn’t know exactly how long Liam would be out for but he is back on Saturday, and we are happy to have both available."

Delap has been absent since sustaining a shoulder injury in Chelsea’s 0-0 league draw with Bournemouth on 6 December, while Estevao missed his side’s last two games against Cardiff and Newcastle due to a small muscle problem.

A summer signing from Brazilian side Palmeiras, Estevao has been in excellent form for Chelsea this season, scoring five goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

On the other hand, Delap has struggled with a series of injuries in what has been a difficult first season at Chelsea following his summer switch from Ipswich Town. The 22-year-old has scored just one goal in 2025-26 - against Barcelona in his side’s 3-0 Champions League win on 25 November.