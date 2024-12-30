Chelsea's new striker? Blues linked with unwanted PSG hitman Randal Kolo Muani - but January switch deemed unlikely

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeChelsea's new striker? Blues linked with unwanted PSG hitman Randal Kolo Muani - but January switch deemed unlikelyR. Kolo MuaniParis Saint-GermainChelseaPremier LeagueLigue 1Chelsea have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain hitman Randal Kolo Muani, but a January switch has been deemed unlikely. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea looking for attacking options Keeping tabs on PSG striker Kolo Muani However, they might wait until the summerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱