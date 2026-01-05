Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane admits 'shock' in Blues dressing room following Enzo Maresca axing as caretaker credits three players for 'dragging group together' after Man City draw
Managerial change: McFarlane covering for sacked Maresca
Chelsea looked like a united camp when battling their way to a 1-1 draw with title-chasing Manchester City. The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes of the Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium, with Tijjani Reijnders breaking the deadlock, but Enzo Fernandez grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors.
McFarlane was thrown in at the deep end ahead for that trip to Manchester, with first-team reins being passed in the direction of Chelsea’s Under-21 boss. He stepped into the shoes vacated by the Italian tactician who oversaw Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs last season.
Shock departure: Chelsea squad surprised by Maresca axe
The Blues’ caretaker was proud of the performance put in by his side, while James made a point of pushing him towards the away fans at the final whistle as credit for a hard-fought point was shared between playing and coaching staff.
McFarlane told reporters afterwards: “I didn't want to do that, if I'm honest. But Reece asked me to. I think it's a good moment to maybe speak about the players. This is not an easy job. There's a lot of change that's gone on. Enzo was incredibly successful with this group. Some of them were shocked by the decision. So the character that they've shown in the last two days, the character that they've shown today, Reece is a big one, like Reece, Tosin [Adarabioyo], Enzo [Fernandez]. They've really dragged the group together because everyone thought we were coming here to lose.
“No one thought we stood a chance. But we knew that the character and the talent in this group did and they've really dragged it through. So I can't speak highly enough about the characters in the group. That's just another moment of Reece being selfless and wanting to share the applause, really.”
World Cup winner Fernandez told Sky Sports afterwards that many Chelsea players were disappointed to see Maresca depart, but they accept that change is part of professional sport. The Argentina international said: “Difficult moment for us. Enzo is a top manager, of course I am sad for him, but it’s part of football and life. We keep going, no more.”
McFarlane vs Guardiola: Chelsea coach proud of efforts
It remains to be seen how long McFarlane will spend at the helm. He enjoyed putting his managerial skills to the test against highly-decorated City boss Pep Guardiola. Asked about what the Catalan said to him after Chelsea snatched a point at the Etihad, McFarlane added: “I don't remember actually. I just shook his hand and said, 'good game'. It's an honour to play against someone like Pep Guardiola, who's for me the best manager that's ever managed. And he was really respectful and really polite. But I don't remember exactly what he said. It wasn't anything of note, but it was an honour to play against him.”
Chelsea are expected to hand their reins to former Derby and Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. He will return to English football from French side Strasbourg - one of the Blues’ sister clubs.
It has been suggested that his role in Ligue 1 could be filled by McFarlane, as they trade places, but that remains idle gossip for now. Quizzed on whether there is any substance to that speculation, Chelsea’s interim coach said: “That's the first I've heard of that. So I have no idea.”
Chelsea fixtures 2025-26: Derby date next up for the Blues
Chelsea have gone four games without a win, being held in three of those fixtures, and have been unable to drag themselves into the Premier League’s top four. They will be back in action on Wednesday when facing west London neighbours Fulham in a derby date at Craven Cottage, with the Blues taking in nine fixtures across four competitions during a busy January.
