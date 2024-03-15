Chelsea’s injury crisis explained? Football performance coach makes ‘very worrying’ observation as he slams Blues for having ’inexperienced’ Pilates teacher
Chelsea are under scrutiny once again as the Blues were slammed by a football performance coach for having an ’inexperienced’ Pilates teacher.
- Chelsea have been struggling with injuries
- Problem may lie with their Pilates instructor
- Coach pointed out numerous faults in training