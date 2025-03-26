This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'Breach of trust' - Chelsea fans REPORT Blues chief Todd Boehly to the Premier League over ownership of 'unauthorised' ticket resale website charging 'significantly inflated' fees Chelsea Premier League Fan stories Chelsea fans have called on the Premier League to 'act and investigate' Todd Boehly over his ownership of an 'unauthorised' ticket resale website. Boehly part of website selling tickets at inflated prices

Chelsea fans report club owner to Premier League

Chelsea fans report club owner to Premier League

Want action taken against 51-year-old