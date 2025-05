This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly admits Blues may be forced to wait until 2042 for new stadium as club loses ground on rivals Chelsea Premier League Chelsea's dream of playing in a new stadium remains distant, with Todd Boehly revealing that it could take up to 17 years to complete the project. Stamford Bridge has a capacity of just over 40k

Blues feel the need for a bigger home

Boehly does not see it coming for another 17 years