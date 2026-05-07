‘Fall apart’ - Chelsea warned off Cesc Fabregas appointment having already seen one ‘wonderful young manager’ flop in the form of Liam Rosenior

Quizzed on whether thetop job at Stamford Bridge has opened up too soon for Fabregas, with the Premier League knowhow of Andoni Iraola or Marco Silva a better fit in the present, ex-Blues defender Dorigo - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of APWin - said: “Yes, absolutely. Because I've seen a lot of Como this season and obviously he's doing an incredible job. They have such a wonderful style of football. His philosophies of where he's been at, they're kind of all melded together and they're producing a really, really good side.

“What's interesting about Como is that every time they seem to get their noses in front or they're leading games in big games - I'm talking about big games - then they kind of fall apart. I've done the Inter game, they were 2-0 up, they lost 4-2. The Coppa Italia, they were 2-0 up again, they lost 3-2. So they're just lacking something.

“And what I would say, he's under a different sort of pressure at Como. Going to a club like Chelsea straight away, I think would be a little too much. I think he's going to be a great manager. He'll get them into Europe, I think - Como, they're going for the Champions League, but they'll probably end up Europa.

“I think he should get a bit more experience because when I talk about styles and wonderful young managers, I could have mentioned the previous manager [Rosenior] - and look what happened there.”

Dorigo went on to say, with Premier League season’s data being factored into the equation by Chelsea as they mull over who to turn to during the summer of 2026: “I get it. I think certainly Fabregas has a better understanding of those top players, but it is different.

“You go back to Graham Potter at Brighton, incredible manager, knows the Premier League inside out, goes to Chelsea and you're dealing with a different level of player and mentality.

“I think with that pressure and not having dealt with that sort of thing before, it's an added difficulty, which clearly a lot of managers haven't been able to get over. So Fabregas, no, not at the moment. I would look elsewhere, but in the future, for sure.”