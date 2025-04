This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Chelsea bizarrely announce new front-of-shirt sponsor for just a MONTH as 'luxury' £1bn Dubai project also confirmed Chelsea Premier League Conference League Chelsea have unveiled DAMAC Properties as the team's primary shirt sponsor for the final stretch of the 2024-25 season.

Will sponsor the rest of Chelsea's games this campaign

Management still looking for a long-term partner