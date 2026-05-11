The move follows protests from players and sponsors who, according to reports, had demanded the return of Rutten's predecessor, Dick Advocaat. A press conference scheduled for Tuesday could see Advocaat presented as Rutten's successor.

"We must not allow a climate to develop that undermines healthy professional relationships within the squad and the coaching staff. It is therefore advisable to step down," Rutten said in a statement released by the association and carried by kicker. The 63-year-old had taken charge of the World Cup debutants for only two March friendlies—a 2-0 loss to China and a 5-1 defeat to Australia—before coming under fire for the poor results.