This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Could Champions League elimination be end of the road? Bayern Munich make decision about Vincent Kompany future Champions League Bundesliga V. Kompany Bayern Munich The Bayern Munich board have made their stance clear on Kompany's future in the wake of recent evaluation talks at board level Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kompany overseeing debut season as Bayern coach

Has led his side to top spot in Bundesliga

Decision on future already made by board Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Bundesliga VFB FCB Match preview