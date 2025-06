This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport A busy summer for Cesc Fabregas! Como to make €45m double swoop for AC Milan's Alvaro Morata and Malick Thiaw and open talks to sign Celtic winger A. Morata AC Milan Transfers M. Thiaw Como Serie A Cesc Fabregas' aims to strengthen the Como squad, opening talks to sign Malick Thiaw and Alvaro Morata while negotiations for Nicolas Kuhn have begun. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Como in talks with Milan for Morata and Thiaw

In negotiations for Celtic's Kuhn

Yet to agree personal terms with Thiaw Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask