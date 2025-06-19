This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Suriname v Mexico - Gold Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

César Montes brace lifts Mexico past Suriname, puts him atop Gold Cup Golden Boot race - but questions linger for El Tri

Suriname vs MexicoSurinameMexicoCONCACAF Gold CupC. Montes

El Tri will battle Costa Rica for the top spot in Group A this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mexico end the day atop Group A
  • Montes now has three goals in the tournament
  • Suriname have been eliminated
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches