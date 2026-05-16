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HUGE drama as Celtic beat Hearts to win Scottish Premiership title on final day as jubilant fans invade pitch after Callum Osmand runs pitch to score in empty net
Late drama secures the crown
In a season where Hearts had occupied the top spot since September, the final day scripts were rewritten at a raucous Celtic Park. Hearts arrived needing only a draw to secure their first league title in 66 years, but they were ultimately undone by a relentless Celtic side that refused to surrender its dominance over Scottish football.
The match swung on the finest of margins, with Daizen Maeda firing the hosts into a 2-1 lead with just three minutes of normal time remaining. The goal was subject to a tense VAR review for a potential offside, but once the decision was confirmed, the momentum shifted entirely in favour of the Hoops. It marked a historic achievement for 74-year-old manager Martin O'Neill, claiming his fourth title with the club 22 years after his last league success.
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Bedlam at Celtic Park
As Hearts pushed forward in a desperate search for an equaliser in stoppage time, they left their goal completely exposed. Callum Osmand took full advantage, breaking away to slot the ball into an empty net eight minutes into added time, making it 3-1. The goal triggered a massive pitch invasion from the jubilant home support, who swarmed the grass before the final whistle could even be sounded.
The scenes of celebration were described as "bedlam" by broadcasters, though they also drew criticism from some quarters. Former Scotland international James McFadden, speaking on Sky Sports, noted the intensity of the moment but warned of the risks involved. He commented, "You've got a right to celebrate, but you can’t cross the line."
Despite the controversy, the result confirms Celtic's 14th title win in the last 15 seasons.
Captain McGregor hails "magical" spirit
Following the trophy presentation, Celtic captain Callum McGregor struggled to find the words to describe the turnaround. The veteran midfielder has been the heartbeat of the side during a campaign where many experts tipped Hearts to go all the way. McGregor has now led the club to 56 league titles in their storied history, many of which have come during this current era of dominance.
McGregor told Sky Sports: "For the first time ever, I’m speechless. You see what it means to everyone. What a season. Everyone wrote us off. We knew we’d get a chance. We keep going and going. What a special group of people. Magical." He later shared a message with the supporters, saying: "This is a special football club. It’s been such a hard season. You make sure you have fun tonight!"
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Stats highlight Heartbreak for the visitors
For Hearts, the defeat marks a cruel end to a season they dominated for 250 days. Lawrence Shankland had given the visitors hope with an early goal, but an Arne Engels penalty before half-time restored parity. Opta statistics highlighted the disparity in the title race, noting that Hearts had spent 226 days at the top since October, while Celtic had spent only one – the final day that mattered most.
Defender Alistair Johnston was full of praise for his manager’s influence on the squad's resilience. "It’s the greatest league win – it must be all-time. Never count us out. We just felt like we were going to find a way." "Unbelievable," Johnston said on Sky Sports. Regarding O'Neill, he added: "He is a winner. Build him a statue; it’s as simple as that. He just finds a way to win."