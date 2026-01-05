Getty Images Sport
Celtic reappoint Martin O'Neill in stunning turn of events after Wilfried Nancy sacking
O'Neill 'honoured' to return
After recording an 87.5% win percentage earlier this season, followed by Nancy's 25% - the best and worst in Celtic history one after the other - O'Neill was an obvious choice to get back at the club. He will be supported by a coaching staff that includes Shaun Maloney, Mark Fotheringham, Gavin Strachan, Stevie Woods and Greg Wallace, as well as newly hired former Celtic defender Stephen McManus.
"I am really pleased, in fact, very honoured to be asked back to manage the team again and I am looking forward to getting back to work again with the players," O'Neill told the club's official website.
"I know we would all have hoped for things to have worked out differently under Wilfried and I personally want to wish him good luck with everything he does in the game. He is a fine man and I am sure he will go on and achieve success again, I have no doubt of that.
"For me, I've been asked to take this great job on again and my focus will be to try and get us back to winning ways if we can. We will need everyone right behind us."
Celtic confident of success with O'Neill
Celtic trail Hearts by six points in the Scottish Premiership standings, putting the pressure on to deliver in what remains of the 2025-26 season.
Interim chairman Brian Wilson called it "an intense disappointment" the way things worked out with Nancy, but expressed optimism about the months now ahead.
"By bringing Martin back to the club, we look forward with confidence, giving the team real focus for the challenges ahead. He is a manager the players, staff and supporters know well, with a peerless reputation in football and a deep commitment to Celtic," Wilson said.
"The immediate priority is to get back to winning ways and while today's events do not address every issue, I would appeal for unity within the stadium to create the best possible environment for the manager and team to launch the fight-back."
Celtic chief offers Nancy best wishes
The tone from Celtic's top brass is very much disappointment that Nancy didn't do better in the job, because clearly he had become well liked on a personal level in just a few short weeks in Glasgow.
"We are very pleased to welcome Martin back to Celtic as manager until the end of the season and we will give him and the rest of our management team every support as we address the challenges we face during the second half of the season," said chief executive Michael Nicholson.
"Having spoken to Martin, I know he is excited again to be with us and very committed to doing everything he can, along with Shaun and the other coaches, to deliver the success we all know he can bring.
"Wilfried is someone who we will always respect, and while it is unfortunate that things did not work out, we certainly offer him our best wishes and hope that he can once again achieve success in his future roles."
Celtic must return to form quickly
Celtic don't exactly have time to waste, with Hearts gunning to become the first non-Old Firm club to be crowned Scottish champions since an Aberdeen side led by a young Alex Ferguson climbed to the top of the mountain in successive seasons more than 40 years ago. Rangers have had their own equally underwhelming so far that has also included managerial turmoil.
O'Neill's first opportunity to lay down a marker will come against Dundee United on January 10.
