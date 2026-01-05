Getty Images Sport
Celtic fire Wilfried Nancy after worst win percentage in Bhoys history as additional major change also confirmed
Nancy sacked with immediate effect
A statement published by the club on Monday afternoon confirmed: Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect. The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.
"Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes."
As part of the changes, Celtic have also confirmed that Paul Tisdale is no longer head of football operations. "We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role."
Worst win percentage in Celtic history
After landing the job because of his stellar record in Major League Soccer with Columbus Crew, MLS Cup champions in 2023 and Leagues Cup winners in 2024, Nancy recorded just two wins as Celtic manager from his eight games in charge. That equates to a 25% win percentage, which places him dead last in the entire 129-history of Celtic managers, since the very first - Willie Maley - was appointed in 1897.
The next worst is Lou Macari, who was in charge for eight months across 1993 and 1994, winning 35% of his 34 games. O'Neill's interim tenure, which lasted four days longer than Nancy's permanent appointment, had an 87.5% winning record across his temporary spell. Of all permanent Celtic managers, O'Neill's 75.5% from his first spell between 2000 and 2005 is the best.
Nancy was still defiant after what proved to be his final game
Even after losing at home to Rangers, as fans prepared to protest against the Celtic board, Nancy still outwardly shared his beliefs that things would soon turn around for the team.
"It was disappointing because we deserved more [against Rangers], but again we needed more goals," the coach had told BBC Sport Scotland after the final whistle.
"In the second half, we conceded three goals from throw-ins. It's difficult to accept, but it's reality. This is not about the players or the tactics, this is about moments. This is not about myself, this is about disappointing the fans because I know the meaning of this game. I can understand the disappointment, but I also saw what we're able to do.
"We are really close, there are many things that can turn around. If it was not the case, I would not talk like this. I really believe we can turn things around. We are together with the board."
Nancy back to MLS?
Celtic have not yet named a successor to Nancy, interim or otherwise, but have promised supporters that such an update will be "provided as soon as is practical". There are only five days until the Bhoys are back on the pitch, hosting Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on January 10. They trail surprise league leaders Hearts by six points with 20 games played.
As for Nancy, could he be primed for a swift return to MLS? The 48-year-old, who had coached for two decades in Canada and the United States prior to landing the Celtic job, left Columbus at the end of the 2025 MLS season, with the start of the 2026 campaign suddenly around the corner in February.
There are currently no vacancies, with Sporting Kansas City just filling the last remaining open position with Raphael Wicky on Monday. But Nancy, MLS Coach of the Year from 2024, will surely be first in line if and when jobs do start to become available.
