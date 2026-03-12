Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty
‘Thinking about it’ - Could Casemiro stay at Man Utd? Ex-Red Devils star Kleberson backs Roy Keane-esque leader to perform dramatic U-turn
Casemiro poised to become a free agent in 2026
It was revealed in January that Casemiro, who moved to Manchester from Real Madrid in 2022, is poised to leave English football as a free agent when his current deal expires. A return to his homeland, or a move to join Lionel Messi and Co in MLS, has been speculated on.
There may, however, be a stunning twist to the 34-year-old’s tale. While fresh terms have not been thrashed out as yet, with it reported that Casemiro would need to agree a salary cut in order to remain with the Red Devils, a compromise could still be reached.
- Getty
Will Man Utd live to regret letting Casemiro leave?
That remains unlikely, following official confirmation from both sides of an impending departure, but Kleberson claims that nothing should be ruled out. Quizzed on whether United will regret allowing a proven performer to move on, the 2002 World Cup winner - speaking in association with the AceOdds Best Bet Calculator - told GOAL: “I heard a couple of months ago that Casemiro would leave Man United. A lot of clubs in Brazil have started talking about him, a lot of the top teams could use him. The thing with Casemiro is that he is a player who likes to do his job. He would like to have a new challenge but he has done well now at Man United. I think he would have been able to play one or two years more at Man United, and he can go back to Brazil at any time. He would even be able to come back at 37-38 years old and still do well, because he is in good shape. When he is fit, he is a really good player.
“I really want him to stay at Man United. He knows about the passion the club and the fans have. He is always working hard and plays up to the level you expect from a Man United player.
“To bring a guy in like him will be very tough. Man United used to have a lot of those players, but they don’t have these players anymore. Casemiro is like that - Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, he brings that sort of leadership.”
Would Casemiro like to sign a new contract at Man Utd?
United splashed out £60 million ($80m) when prising five-time Champions League winner Casemiro away from Real Madrid. He has won just two major trophies - the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - in England, but is considered to have brought important leadership qualities to a team that have been found lacking in that department at times.
The experienced midfielder has also rediscovered his best form this season, registering six goals, and appears capable of gracing the very highest level for some time yet. Kleberson added when asked if his compatriot can be considered a success at Old Trafford: “He won a lot of trophies in Real Madrid, but I think he felt that he finally had the opportunity to play in the best league in the world, when he got the opportunity to play for Man United.
“He is a fantastic midfielder and I even think he has improved at Man United, but Man United is always up and down as a club. That is why he hasn`t won that many trophies or has had the opportunity to play the big finals like a Champions League final.
“The philosophy has changed a lot, new managers have come in and players have moved to and away from Man United. Everything has been tough, and it has been completely different from his time at Real Madrid. He didn`t experience many changes at Real Madrid.
“I know he cost a lot of money, but he has really brought some leadership to the club. That is also why he came back into the Brazilian national team and why he will play in the World Cup. He really brings the leadership and he does that as well in Man United. He is a great team-mate and a great competitor.
“Of course, we can`t compare his leadership to Roy Keane`s because that was completely different, but he knows the rules at Man United. I think he is happy at Man United, but the club has never been in a good position. I still think he would like to stay at Man United, or at least he is thinking about it because it has gone so well under Michael Carrick.”
- Getty
Man Utd future: Carrick questions amid summer transfer talk
There is no guarantee that Carrick will be staying on as United manager beyond the end of the season, as he is only filling an interim post for now. If he were to be handed the reins on a permanent basis, then there could be conversations to have with Casemiro regarding his future - as the Red Devils continue to be linked with several big-money additions to their engine room.
Advertisement