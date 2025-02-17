This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Casemiro scuppers Man Utd transfer plan as midfielder reveals he wants to STAY at Old Trafford amid Saudi rumours Casemiro Manchester United Premier League Europa League Transfers Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has revealed that he wants to stay with the Red Devils amid rumours about a potential departure in the summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd had been working on Casemiro's departure

Casemiro struggling for form and minutes under Amorim

Brazilian reveals that he plans to stay at Man Utd till 2026 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League EVE MUN Match preview