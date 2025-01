This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Carlo Ancelotti believes Kylian Mbappe has rediscovered 'best form' at Real Madrid as he urges rest of his team to 'take advantage' K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga C. Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti hailed Kylian Mbappe for rediscovering his "best form" at Real Madrid as he urged the rest of his team to "take advantage". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe getting back to his best

Has scored 14 goals since he joined Real

Ancelotti lavished praise on the French star Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱