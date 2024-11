This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Carlo Ancelotti in no mood to discuss football as coach says Real Madrid affected by floods devastating Valencia C. Ancelotti Real Madrid LaLiga Valencia Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was not in a very talkative mood during his latest press conference following the recent floods in Valencia. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Devastating floods in Spain this month

Saw Real Madrid vs Valencia postponed

Ancelotti in no mood to talk during tragedy Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below