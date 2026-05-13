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'It's up to him' - Carlo Ancelotti gives clear answer to Neymar World Cup question as final decision nears
Ancelotti reveals specific fitness criteria
Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Ancelotti clarified the situation regarding the 34-year-old forward, who is currently part of the preliminary 55-man list. While fans clamour for his inclusion, a ticket to the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada is not guaranteed. The manager explicitly detailed his selection process. "The call-up of Neymar depends only on him. It depends on what the player demonstrates on the field," Ancelotti stated. "This is a very clear criterion and it does not apply only to Neymar. With most players, you have to evaluate talent and physical condition. With Neymar, we only need to evaluate physical condition, because his talent is indisputable. It depends on him, not on me."
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Santos star proves vital worth in Brazil
The former Paris Saint-Germain star recently offered a timely reminder of his capabilities to the national team staff. Stepping up to the plate, the number 10 led Santos to a crucial 2-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino in the Brazilian Serie A, snapping their worrying seven-game winless streak. The attacker delivered a masterclass, scoring a superb solo goal in first-half stoppage time and orchestrating a clever set-piece to assist Adonis Frias in the 75th minute. Santos have undoubtedly benefited from his return to form, and he received a standing ovation when substituted, proving he can still decide matches single-handedly.
Heavy domestic presence despite injury setbacks
Neymar is far from the only locally-based talent under consideration. The preliminary pool features at least 19 stars from the domestic circuit, with Flamengo boasting seven representatives and Cruzeiro providing five. Meanwhile, the European contingent has seen unexpected adjustments due to fitness problems. Chelsea have been robbed of a potential inclusion as Estevao misses out entirely due to a severe thigh injury, leaving Andrey Santos and Joao Pedro on the list. Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are notably well-represented with three players each, while Real Madrid have Vinicius Jr as their primary representative after injuries sidelined Rodrygo and Eder Militao.
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Countdown to final World Cup squad
The definitive 26-man squad will be revealed on Monday in Rio de Janeiro. Following the announcement, Brazil will face Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 6 in friendly matches. Their World Cup campaign officially begins against Morocco on June 13, followed by Group C clashes with Haiti and Scotland.