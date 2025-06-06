Carlo Ancelotti admits Brazil missed 'important' star Raphinha but coach not making 'excuses' after first game ends in dismal draw against Ecuador
Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil were missing an important player in Barcelona star Raphinha as his first game in charge ended in a draw against Ecuador.
- Brazil held to 0-0 draw by Ecuador in Ancelotti’s debut
- Ancelotti cites Raphinha’s absence but praises team’s defense
- Brazil fourth in table and next face Paraguay in key qualifier