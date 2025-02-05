Carlo Ancelotti backs Cristiano Ronaldo's GOAT claim over Lionel Messi as Real Madrid pay special tribute to CR7 on his 40th birthday
Carlo Ancelotti put his weight behind Cristiano Ronaldo's GOAT claim over Lionel Messi as Real Madrid pay special tribute to CR7 on his 40th birthday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo is the record goalscorer at Real Madrid
- Ancelotti weighed in on the GOAT debate between Ronaldo & Messi
- Italian believes the 40-year-old has marked an "era"