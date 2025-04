This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Carlo Ancelotti admits Liverpool is his 'dream' job as Real Madrid boss reveals he rejected offer from Italy national team C. Ancelotti Liverpool Real Madrid LaLiga Premier League Italy Carlo Ancelotti admitted Liverpool is his "dream" job as the Real Madrid boss also revealed that he turned down an offer from the Italy national team. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ancelotti wanted to manage the Reds

However, he ended up on the blue half of Merseyside

Also reveals Italy job offer Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱