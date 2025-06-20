This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Canada v Ivory Coast - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

'They don't need me on the bench' - Canada coach Jesse Marsch downplays CONCACAF probe for rule violations and offensive language, says team is fine without him

CanadaJ. MarschCONCACAF Gold Cup

The Canada boss is under investigation following reports of unruly behaviour in their Gold Cup win over Honduras

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Marsch under investigation by CONCACAF
  • Canada boss currently serving two-game ban
  • Allegedly violated rules, used vulgar language
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match