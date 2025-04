This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Burnley and Leeds are back in the Premier League! Clarets beat Sheffield United to seal return to English top-flight as Elland Road club's two-year absence ends with six-goal demolition of Stoke Leeds Burnley Sheffield United Championship Premier League Leeds United and Burnley are heading back to the Premier League after securing huge victories in the Championship on Easter Monday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Leeds thump Stoke City 6-0

Burnley beat Sheffield Utd 2-1

Both promoted to Premier League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱