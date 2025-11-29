Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Bukayo Saka celebrates engagement as Arsenal star and Tolami Benson show off celebrations and enormous ring
Saka makes romance public with elegant social-media reveal
Saka and Benson are thought to have started dating in 2020. They have always been guarded about their private lives. Despite four years together, they do not follow each other on Instagram and rarely appear together publicly. Their relationship became known during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Benson was photographed embracing Saka in the stands after one of England’s group-stage matches. He proposed during a meticulously planned evening in a luxury hotel in the British capital.
A source quoted by The Sun, said: "Bukayo went all out for the proposal – and the ring he chose is absolutely enormous. He’d organised a special night at a top London hotel and proposed there. It was incredibly special and Tolami was totally blown away.”
A quiet power couple away from the spotlight
Benson has crafted a rising professional trajectory of her own, away from the media scrutiny that Saka faces. Originally from Hatfield, Hertfordshire, she studied public relations and media at Birmingham City University before carving out a career in PR. She once worked at Harrods but now serves as a senior planning executive at Zenith, having taken up the role earlier this year. Though images of Saka are noticeably absent from her Insta feed, she often shares photos with friends, including partners of Arsenal teammates such as Milly White and Laura Trossard. Saka, meanwhile, maintains an even more guarded social presence. His account, which boasts more than 7.6 million followers, contains no mention of Benson, which is another testament to how fiercely the couple protect their privacy.
A sensational season for Saka continues to build
The engagement comes at a time when Saka is enjoying another remarkable season for Arsenal. Despite managing a recurring hamstring issue, he remains Mikel Arteta’s most consistent attacking force, delivering goals and assists in key fixtures across all competitions. This week has been especially uplifting for the 24-year-old. Saka captained Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, providing an assist for Jurrien Timber before being withdrawn in the second half. Days earlier, he led the team to a commanding victory in the north London derby against Tottenham.
The winger signed a four-year contract in May 2023, keeping him at the club until 2027, but Arsenal are eager to secure him for longer. Asked about Saka’s intentions, Arteta was unequivocal.
He said: "I prefer that word, I think it is confidence. What Bukayo has transmitted to me and the club, and Emeka (Obasi, Saka’s agent) as well, is that they want to continue to be here. I think it’s a very healthy and powerful relationship. The journey that he has had at the club and what he has become is something we want to maintain. I think that is something that is going to leave a legacy at this football club and he needs to fulfill that role.
"What I’m very aware of is that he wants to continue with us, that he’s very happy and that he’s in the place that he wants to continue to be and achieve everything that we want to achieve together. When that (a new contract) happens and how it happens, I leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to figure it out."
Wedding bells on the horizon
Off the field, Saka and Benson now look ahead to planning their wedding, a process expected to unfold quietly, much like their relationship. Early indications suggest the couple will target a summer ceremony, likely after the 2026 World Cup in North America. In the short term, Saka is expected to start in Sunday’s crucial Premier League test against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where Arsenal could open a nine-point lead over Maresca’s side at the summit. He has a strong record against the Blues, with three goals in 11 appearances, including a memorable penalty in Arsenal’s 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in 2022.
