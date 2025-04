This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Bryan Mbeumo in demand! Tottenham set to do battle with Arsenal for Brentford striker amid rival interest from Man Utd and Liverpool B. Mbeumo Brentford Transfers Tottenham Arsenal Manchester United Liverpool Premier League Bryan Mbeumo is set to be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war this summer amid interest from Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbeumo wanted by Premier League rivals

Enjoyed strong season for Brentford

Bees set price for forward Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱