This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Bryan Mbeumo makes staggering £250,000-a-week wage demand to Man Utd as Red Devils prepare to open talks with Brentford over £60m deal B. Mbeumo Manchester United Transfers Brentford Premier League Manchester United want to open talks with Brentford over the signing of Bryan Mbeumo but could find themselves forking out another hefty weekly wage. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbeumo keen on salary hike

United to open talks with Brentford

Forward also admired by Newcastle Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask