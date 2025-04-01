This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Peter McVitie

Bruno Fernandes shockingly equals Luke Shaw's Man Utd appearance record despite left-back having nearly six-year head start on Red Devils captain

Manchester UnitedB. FernandesPremier LeagueL. Shaw

Bruno Fernandes matched Luke Shaw's appearance figure for Manchester United during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

  • Bruno matches Shaw's 278 United appearances
  • Left-back had six-year head start on midfielder
  • England man played just three times this season
