Manchester United FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
James Westwood

Bruno Fernandes shown first red card of Man Utd career for reckless tackle on James Maddison before Kobbie Mainoo limps off to compound nightmare first-half vs Tottenham

B. FernandesManchester UnitedManchester United vs TottenhamTottenhamPremier LeagueK. MainooJ. Maddison

Bruno Fernandes was shown the first red card of his Manchester United career for a reckless tackle on Tottenham midfielder James Maddison.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd fell behind to Johnson strike
  • Fernandes shown red just before break
  • Mainoo then limped off injured
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below