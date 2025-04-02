This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Something broken with him' - Pep Guardiola's shock split from wife Cristina Serra has had 'big impact' on Man City playing standards this season, suggests ex-Premier League star P. Guardiola Manchester City Premier League France icon Emmanuel Petit believes Pep Guardiola's split from wife Cristina Serra has had a "big impact" on Manchester City's standards this season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Guardiola splits from wife Serra

Something has "broken" with Catalan coach

Had a "big impact" on Man City's season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MCI LEI Match preview