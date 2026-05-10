Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
Brentford boss 'baffled' by refereeing decisions as Man City ride their luck in vital victory
Penalty controversy leaves Andrews fuming
The biggest talking point arrived in the 71st minute with the game still delicately poised at 1-0. Kevin Schade went down under a challenge from Matheus Nunes, but referee Michael Salisbury waved away the protests, and VAR James Bell chose not to intervene. The decision left the Brentford bench stunned as they missed the chance to level the scoring during a period of sustained pressure.
"I thought Kevin Schade's one in the second half was a penalty. So that was really disappointing," Andrews told Sky Sports. He later said in his press conference: "In what world he goes down unless there's contact is beyond me. Because there's a goal to get us back to 1-1. That's the one that I'm struggling to comprehend. The comment I heard was 'not enough contact'. But someone who is as quick as Kevin Schade, with his eyes on goal, I'm not sure how much contact he [the referee] is looking for. Especially with how quick Kev is and the nature of it."
- Getty Images Sport
Silva escapes red for 'aggressive attitude'
It wasn't just the penalty shout that drew ire from the visitors. Man City captain Bernardo Silva found himself in the book following a heated exchange with Nathan Collins, where the Portuguese midfielder appeared to swing an arm and strike his opponent's leg while on the ground. Despite the aggressive nature of the clash, Silva remained on the pitch to help his side navigate a tricky second half. The Brentford captain felt the lack of a dismissal allowed City to regain their confidence and ultimately pull away.
Nunes lucky to avoid first-half dismissal
The Bees were also convinced that Matheus Nunes should have seen red much earlier in the afternoon. Schade had broken clear and appeared to be hauled down by the City right-back, but the referee deemed the challenge legal. Replays indicated a microscopic touch on the ball, which likely saved the former Wolves man from a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.
Andrews remained pragmatic about that particular incident, admitting: "The first half one, I haven't seen that one back. The coaches have said there might have been a bit of contact on the ball. If that's the case, fair enough." Pundit and former City defender Micah Richards agreed that the margin was razor-thin, suggesting that Nunes was "very lucky" to have escaped punishment in a moment that could have changed the entire complexion of the match.
- AFP
City punish Bees to keep pace with Gunners
Despite the officiating drama, City showed their clinical edge late on to ensure they stayed within two points of league leaders Arsenal. Jeremy Doku broke the deadlock before Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush added further gloss to the scoreline. The victory keeps Pep Guardiola's domestic treble-chasers firmly in the hunt, though the Brentford camp will feel the result doesn't tell the full story of a match defined by marginal calls.