'Breath of fresh air' - Harry Kane hailed as a 'blessing' for Bayern after scoring 24 goals for a Bayern team 'not playing well'

Ritabrata Banerjee
Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty
Harry KaneBayern MunichBundesliga

Former Bayern Munich player Dietmar Hamann praised Harry Kane after he scored his 24th league goal over the weekend.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hamann hails Kane
  • Has scored 24 goals in Bundesliga this season
  • Bayern take on Leverkusen next in Bundesliga

Editors' Picks