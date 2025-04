This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'He has a Brazilian style!' - Barcelona icon Ronaldinho heaps praise on 'unreadable' Ousmane Dembele for finally 'revealing himself' at PSG O. Dembele Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Ligue 1 Barcelona France Ousmane Dembele has been showered with praise by Ronaldinho, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward considered to have “Brazilian style”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Teen sensation moved for big money

Lacked consistency at Camp Nou

Starring again for French giants PSG Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱