Borussia Dortmund in talks to sign Real Madrid striker but €60m asking price too much for Bundesliga side

Dortmund sporting director Ole Book has officially identified Gonzalo Garcia as the club's "dream transfer" for the upcoming window.

According to reports from Sport1, BVB intensified efforts to lure the 22-year-old forward away from the Santiago Bernabeu following a series of impressive displays in La Liga.

The German side has already entered direct discussions with the player's representatives to outline their project. It is understood that Garcia is open to the idea of a move to the Signal Iduna Park, viewing the Bundesliga as an ideal environment to continue his development, much like other Madrid academy products have done in the past.