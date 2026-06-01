AFP
Borussia Dortmund deny Serhou Guirassy bid from Fenerbahce as German giants' transfer demand for star striker revealed
Ricken dismisses Fenerbahce transfer rumours
Dortmund director Ricken has moved quickly to squash rumours linking star striker Guirassy with a sensational move to Fenerbahce.
The Turkish side has been increasingly vocal about their desire to land the forward, but the hierarchy at Signal Iduna Park remains unmoved by the public pursuit.
Speaking to WAZ Ricken clarified the club's official stance on the matter, stating: "We have no offer for Serhou. We also have no intention of letting him go. He has impressively proven his value for Borussia Dortmund over the past two seasons."
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Dortmund demand massive fee for star man
While the club publicly insists that Guirassy is not for sale, reports suggest that a massive financial package would be required to even bring Dortmund to the negotiating table. According to local media, BVB would only consider opening discussions if an offer exceeds the €40 million mark, a figure that reflects his status as one of Europe's premier marksmen.
Crucially, the release clause currently embedded in the 30-year-old’s contract is reportedly not applicable to Fenerbahce. This leaves the German club in a position of strength, allowing them to dictate the terms and demand a premium price should any suitor wish to test their resolve during the transfer window.
Turkish giants make public play for Guirassy
The noise surrounding Guirassy’s future has been largely fuelled by the internal politics at Fenerbahce. Presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim recently claimed that he intended to sign the Dortmund star if he won the election, with some reports in Turkey even suggesting a verbal agreement had already been reached between the parties.
However, Yildirim’s rival Hakan Safi has also entered the fray with aggressive statements regarding the striker. As quoted by "Fanatik," Safi told supporters: "Dear Fenerbahce fans, we will be making transfer announcements shortly. You will clearly see the vision we presented in the final week of the election. We are here to make Fenerbahce champions."
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BVB open to extraordinary offers only
Safi further doubled down on his interest, noting that he has tracked the forward for a long time. "Whoever wins the election will secure Guirassy. Therefore, God willing, I will sign him," Safi added, highlighting the intense pressure from the Turkish side.
While Dortmund's primary goal is to retain their top talent, sporting director Ole Book recently acknowledged that the club must remain pragmatically focused on their finances.
Speaking in a media round, Book said of Guirassy: "With his goals he is very, very important. So it is not our plan and not our premise to say that we want to give him away. Nevertheless, here too: if extraordinary offers come in, one will think about it."