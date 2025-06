This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Borussia Dortmund express interest in signing Jadon Sancho for third time with Man Utd outcast eyed as possible replacement for Chelsea target Jamie Gittens J. Sancho Borussia Dortmund Manchester United Chelsea Bundesliga Premier League Transfers J. Gittens Borussia Dortmund are considering making another move for Jadon Sancho as the winger's future at Manchester United remains up in the air. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dortmund consider move for Sancho

Chelsea chasing Jamie Gittens

Dortmund playing in Club World Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask