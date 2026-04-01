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Borussia Dortmund told to 'set a deadline' for Nico Schlotterbeck as star defender denies agreement over new contract
Matthaus demands clarity at Signal Iduna Park
Matthaus believes it's time for Dortmund to set a deadline on Schlotterbeck's future. For months, BVB and the German international have been locked in discussions over a potential contract extension beyond 2027, but as both sides confirmed this week, no breakthrough has been reached yet. The delay has prompted concerns that the uncertainty could become a distraction.
The former Ballon d'Or winner expects new sporting director Ole Book, who recently stepped in to replace Sebastian Kehl, and sporting managing director Lars Ricken to take the lead. Matthaus insists that the hierarchy must approach the defender soon to finalise a decision one way or the other, ensuring the club can plan for the long term without a cloud hanging over the squad.
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A tactical psychological shift
“It’s time to set a deadline. Schlotterbeck is important, and you don’t want to put pressure on him - Kehl handled that psychologically very well - but now it’s time to make a decision,” Matthaus told Sky. The pundit suggests that while the previous approach was necessary to keep the player comfortable, the shifting landscape of the season requires a more urgent resolution.
The timing is particularly sensitive given the international calendar. Matthaus highlighted the importance of the defender's mental state heading into major tournaments, stating: “It will be crucial for Schlotterbeck, and also for the national team, that there is clarity before the World Cup.”
New leadership in the sporting department
From Schlotterbeck’s perspective, Matthaus understands why the player might be hesitant to sign an extension. With the recent overhaul in Dortmund's backroom staff, the 26-year-old naturally wants to understand the vision of the new primary decision-makers. The transition from the Kehl era to the duo of Book and Ricken represents a significant change in the club's sporting direction, as Schlotterbeck himself said. "I negotiated with Sebastian for a long time. Sebastian is unfortunately no longer with us. Of course, Ole has already called me. Therefore, I'm very surprised by the reporting [of an agreement]," he said this week.
Matthaus responded: “I understand Schlotterbeck, because something has changed in Dortmund off the pitch in the sporting department. Schlotterbeck wants to see where the decision-makers, Ole Book and Lars Ricken, stand with him. I expect that within the next two weeks, they will meet a few times to discuss the future."
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Schlotterbeck’s rise: From Freiburg to Champions league finalist
Schlotterbeck joined Dortmund from Freiburg in the summer of 2022 on a five-year deal worth approximately €25 million and played a pivotal role in reaching the 2023-24 Champions League final. This season, the defender has featured in 30 matches across all competitions, netting four goals, as his side currently sits second in the Bundesliga, trailing leaders Bayern Munich by nine points.