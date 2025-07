This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Bigger entourage than a boxer!' - Marcus Rashford slammed by ex-Man Utd player as key reason given for lack of interest in Red Devils striker M. Rashford Manchester United Premier League Transfers Marcus Rashford's personality is preventing him from finding a new club, according to a former Manchester United defender. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Striker not being unfairly treated, says Parker

Rashford looking to leave United after nine years

Former defender blames club for paying him too much Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies MUN LEE Match preview