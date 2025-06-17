Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
'Big, bold and arrogant' - Alexi Lalas praises Jesse Marsch's confident approach with Canada at Gold Cup, but says team must now live up to the expectations
The former USMNT star voiced support for the Canadian side, emphasizing it's time to deliver as tournament favorites
- Lalas praises Marsch's bold stance with Canada
- Considers Canada more talented than USMNT, Mexico
- Team faces pressure to validate newfound status