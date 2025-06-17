This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Canada v Ivory Coast - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

'Big, bold and arrogant' - Alexi Lalas praises Jesse Marsch's confident approach with Canada at Gold Cup, but says team must now live up to the expectations

CONCACAF Gold CupJ. MarschCanada

The former USMNT star voiced support for the Canadian side, emphasizing it's time to deliver as tournament favorites

  • Lalas praises Marsch's bold stance with Canada
  • Considers Canada more talented than USMNT, Mexico
  • Team faces pressure to validate newfound status
Article continues below

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match