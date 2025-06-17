This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Big, bold and arrogant' - Alexi Lalas praises Jesse Marsch's confident approach with Canada at Gold Cup, but says team must now live up to the expectations CONCACAF Gold Cup J. Marsch Canada The former USMNT star voiced support for the Canadian side, emphasizing it's time to deliver as tournament favorites Lalas praises Marsch's bold stance with Canada

Considers Canada more talented than USMNT, Mexico

Team faces pressure to validate newfound status Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match CONCACAF Gold Cup CAN HON Match preview