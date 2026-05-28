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2026 World Cup merch GOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

Best World Cup 2026 Merch: From Official LEGO Sets to Retro Jerseys

SHOPPING
World Cup

The ultimate World Cup shopping list has landed.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 isn't just taking over North America this summer - it’s taking over our wardrobes. With football culture firmly cemented in the world of high fashion, this year’s tournament merch goes way beyond your standard scarves and generic graphic tees.

From high-end designer collaborations like Levi’s FA collection and Nike's linkup with iconic brand Palace Skateboards to stunningly re-engineered national kits from adidas and Nike, 2026 is officially the most stylish tournament on record.

Whether you’re heading to a stadium in Los Angeles, hitting a watch party in London, or just looking to elevate your streetwear game, we’ve rounded up the absolute best World Cup 2026 merchandise you’ll actually want to wear long after the final whistle.

So get ready to do some shopping and check out our must-haves for the 2026 World Cup:

  • LEGO x World Cup 2026 set close up LEGO

    LEGO World Cup Trophy set

    What's better to get geared up for a summer of football on the biggest stage than this detailed replica of world football’s ultimate prize, which allows fans to bring home a golden piece of the tournament’s magic. The impressive trophy is a 1:1 replica with nearly 3,000 pieces, including a hidden scene which can be opened via a pullable slip in the upper globe section.

    LEGO FIFA World Cup 2026 collectionShop now




  • Nike x Palace Nike x Palace

    Nike x PALACE

    The ultimate England 2026 World Cup capsule, just ahead of the tournament. Nike and Palace officially brought the England National Team into their universe. To launch it, they dropped a cinematic film starring England legends Wayne Rooney and Jill Scott. The collab includes a stained-glass pre-match jersey, which is the crown jewel of the collection, a radical rethink of the England kit.

    It features a complex, grayscale graphic design inspired by traditional stained-glass artwork. Alongside the jersey, the World Cup drop includes a pre-match training top, t-shirts, lifestyle apparel, and a highly sought-after bomber jacket. The collab will be out on SNKRS soon, so keep an eye out.

    Nike x PALACE England collection Shop now




  • Panini Sticker book Panini

    Panini World Cup 2026 sticker book

    Get your Panini sticker book joy whilst you can, as the nostalgic activity for the major tournament comes to an end in 2030, as FIFA will end their partnership with the company after the 2030 World Cup. But for now, you can enjoy everything fun about this wonderful collectable for every major tournament, get ready to do some swapping and hunting for the best stickers!

    Panini World Cup 2026 sticker book Shop now


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  • adidas retro world cup kits bringback collectionadidas

    adidas World Cup Bringback collection

    If you like a retro kit, you can't go far wrong with adidas' Bringback collection kits. Reintroducing legendary designs from across multiple generations. Drawing inspiration from unforgettable FIFA World Cup eras, the collection revives celebrated silhouettes and graphics from the archives, bringing them back for a new generation of football fans, collectors and style-conscious consumers. From bold geometric executions and tonal striping to striking chest graphics and unmistakable colour palettes.

    adidas World Cup Bringback collection Shop now





  • PUMA x Ahluwalia PUMA x Ahluwalia

    PUMA x Ahluwalia

    London designer Priya Ahluwalia’s collaboration with PUMA is a gorgeous, culturally rich nod to football's global community, making it one of the most fashionable drops of the summer. From stunning tops and bottoms to trainers, it's perfect to style your World Cup 2026 wardrobe for the summer.

    PUMA x Ahluwalia collection Shop now



  • CR 7 VINI JR LEGOLEGO

    LEGO x FIFA World Cup player collection

    Featuring Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior, the new LEGO Editions range transforms football’s biggest superstars into collectable builds packed with references, celebrations and hidden easter eggs that fans will instantly recognise. This is a perfect collectable for all ages.

    LEGO FIFA World Cup 2026 collectionShop now


  • adidas WC kits adidas

    World Cup 2026 kits

    The most obvious way to rep your team this year is by donning the official home or away jerseys for the 2026 World Cup. We've got the perfect roundup of kits released for all the teams taking part, all in one place.

    adidas World Cup 2026 kits Shop now
    Nike World Cup 2026 kits Shop now
    PUMA World Cup 2026 kits Shop now


  • LABUBU x FIFA World Cup 2026Pop Mart

    LABUBU x World Cup 2026

    The viral craze of LABUBU has joined forces with football for the World Cup 2026, and these are seriously collectable. The collection includes a Vinyl Plush Pendant Keychain, a Vinyl Plush Doll and a  FIFA Series Lifestyle Collection. Blending THE MONSTERS' mischievous and playful personality with high-energy football fandom, this special-edition collab captures the best of both worlds.

    LABUBU x World Cup 2026 collection Shop now


  • adidas Trionda ball adidas

    Word Cup 2026 official match ball

    What better way to tap into that early excitement than with the tournament’s brand-new official match ball - the adidas Trionda. The design bursts with red, green and blue, a vibrant nod to the three host nations. While its name blends Tri and Onda to echo the flowing “three waves” that unite the tournament.

    adidas World Cup 2026 Trinoda ball Shop now


  • LEVI x FA collection Levi's

    Levi's x FA

    Levi’s just dropped its first-ever denim collection in collaboration with the England FA, blending classic British streetwear with tournament hype. The collab includes stunning pieces, such as a tote bag, trucker jackets, shorts, and a bandana. These pieces are perfect to cheer on the three lions and will stay evergreen in your wardrobe.

    Levi's x FA collection Shop now